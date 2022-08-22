Grin Price Reaches $0.0636 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Grin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $59,247.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.84 or 0.07366850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00151682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00257519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00714676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00550316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

