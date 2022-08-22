Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.60. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,558. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

