Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.17. 75,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,988. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

