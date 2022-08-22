Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 286,283 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,843. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

