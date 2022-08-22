Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.70. 17,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,565. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.00 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

