Hamilton Capital LLC Has $134.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,117 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $134,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.86. 708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

