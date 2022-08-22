Hamilton Capital LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

