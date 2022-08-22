Hamilton Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,417,000 after buying an additional 93,947 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,234.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.75. 32,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

