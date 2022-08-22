Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 217,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,631,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

