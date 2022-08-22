Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 8,220 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after buying an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5,941.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,731. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

