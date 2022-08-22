Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 546 Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $508.05. 15,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.76 and a 200 day moving average of $481.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

