Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 36 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.82. 41,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,809. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

