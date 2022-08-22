Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.28 and a 200 day moving average of $306.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

