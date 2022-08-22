Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.3 %

ITW stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.