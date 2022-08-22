Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.32% of YETI worth $69,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

