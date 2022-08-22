Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.56% of Cooper Companies worth $114,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $322.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

