Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $180.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,661,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $180,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shares of BABA opened at $89.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

