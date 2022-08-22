Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $57.59 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,601 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $292.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.04. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

