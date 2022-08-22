Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 131,549 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,549 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $261,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY stock opened at $319.00 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 995,735 shares of company stock worth $319,709,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

