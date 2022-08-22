Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,543 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $71,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $180.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

