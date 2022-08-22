Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 216,771 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216,771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $94.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

