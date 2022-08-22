Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346,347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Livent were worth $85,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Livent by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Livent by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 151,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

