Harvest Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.24 or 0.00214467 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $30.78 million and $3.39 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,466 coins and its circulating supply is 680,393 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.