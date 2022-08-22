HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 28.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Argent Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

