HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VT stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $91.10. 27,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,252. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.