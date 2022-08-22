HBC Financial Services PLLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 238,062 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 78,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,421. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.69.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

