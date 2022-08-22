HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.82. 23,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,595. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

