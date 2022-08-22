Head-To-Head Comparison: MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.37 $2.02 billion $1.13 14.22 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.18 70.78

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.87% 5.95% 4.11% MAG Silver N/A 4.61% 4.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $28.74, suggesting a potential upside of 78.85%. MAG Silver has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats MAG Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

