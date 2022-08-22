Head to Head Comparison: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.62 billion 2.02 $36.23 million $7.11 6.09 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 25.46% 36.45% 14.32% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SM Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sundance Energy

(Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.