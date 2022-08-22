Head-To-Head Contrast: Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) & Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Stericycle has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -29.73, suggesting that its share price is 3,073% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle -3.28% 6.22% 2.72% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stericycle and Kaiser Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stericycle currently has a consensus price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stericycle and Kaiser Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.65 billion 1.85 -$27.80 million ($0.95) -56.00 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kaiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stericycle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stericycle beats Kaiser Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand; and communication solutions, such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration, and other communications specifically for hospitals and integrated delivery networks. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

