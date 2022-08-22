HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.17

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $59.14 million and approximately $1,650.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

