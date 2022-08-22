Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,198,474 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 225.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198,474 shares during the quarter. Amryt Pharma comprises about 1.2% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.47% of Amryt Pharma worth $50,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, June 24th.

AMYT stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

