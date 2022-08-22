Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,539 Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,539 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGG. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JUGG opened at $9.76 on Monday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

