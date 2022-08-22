Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 994,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

