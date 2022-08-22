Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,045,138 Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.80% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SZZL. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SZZL opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

