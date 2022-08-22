Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Stake in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,326 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.78% of CIIG Capital Partners II worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIIG opened at $9.96 on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

