Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $11.72 Million in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,186,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,422,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

