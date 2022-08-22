Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $14.93 Million in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,508,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 5.25% of Crypto 1 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAOO opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.40.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

