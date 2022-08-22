Highbridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,467 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CENAQ Energy worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,974,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CENQ opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

