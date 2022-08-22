Highbridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,171 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

