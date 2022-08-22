Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,092,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.93% of Mount Rainier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNER opened at $10.08 on Monday. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

