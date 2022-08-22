Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 328,998 Shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,998 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 6.33% of Good Works II Acquisition worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 272,381 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 176,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 108,866 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWII stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

