Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $12.41 Million Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,244,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 28.85% of APx Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $997,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

APXI opened at $10.08 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

