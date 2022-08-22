Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.42

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 1815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.