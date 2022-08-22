Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.99 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $236.99 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003483 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 179.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 435,529,363 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

