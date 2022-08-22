Hiveterminal Token Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $862,042.72 and $9,040.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00129113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00079965 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

