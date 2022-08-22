Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £372.56 million and a PE ratio of 659.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

