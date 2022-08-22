Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $327.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

HD stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.21. 3,119,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,760. The company has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $306.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

