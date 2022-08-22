Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0097

Honest (HNST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $914,839.62 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00783388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.
Honest Coin Trading
