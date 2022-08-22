Honey Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.54 Million (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Honey has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honey coin can now be bought for about $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

According to CryptoCompare, "1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. "

